President Joe Biden hit back at comments by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in which the senator said “there will be riots” if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted.

Biden delivered a speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Though he did not address Graham by name, it is clear he was referring to him.

Graham appeared on Fox News on Sunday to address the Department of Justice inquiry into Trump’s improper possession of government documents. Earlier this month, the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where agents found a trove of government materials, some of them classified.

“I’ll say this,” Graham stated. “If there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle, there will be riots in the street.”

Biden referenced the senator’s remarks during his speech.

“By the way, no one expects, politics to be patty-cake,” the president said. “It sometimes gets mean as hell. But the idea you turn on a television and see senior senators and congressmen saying, ‘If such and such happens, there will be blood in the street.’ Where the hell are we?”

The FBI raid on Trump’s Florida estate has enraged Republicans, who regard the search as overreach, if not persecution of the former president. Trump has sued in an effort to prevent federal officials from reviewing the documents. He insists he declassified all government documents in his possession. However, even if this were true, those documents were supposed to have been given to the National Archives when he left office.

Watch above via CNN.

