Joe Biden joined MSNBC’s Joy Reid on the debut of her new program The ReidOut and he blasted President Donald Trump for lacking empathy in his response to the coronavirus crisis.

Reid asked Biden, “What do you make of a president of the United States who is threatening again to take health care away from 20, 30 million people as his campaign strategy, and again, going back to the idea of kicking out immigrants?”

“This guy has no sense of empathy or concern for people,” Biden responded. “People are dying. Dying. Families are bereft. People are so worried about being able to see their grandmoms and grandpops for fear that they may get the covid.”

“He has absolutely zero sense of empathy. Have you heard a word of him talking about how badly he feels about the losses, about the emptiness?” Biden asked. “Those folks who’ve lost somebody feel like they have been dragged in to a dark deep hole in the middle of their chest. They don’t know what to do, they’re scared to death and what does the president do? He talks about taking away health insurance completely, and he says he’s going to replace it with what? He’s been talking about that forever. Zero.”

During the president’s interview Sunday, Chris Wallace pressed Trump on his administration signing onto a lawsuit to overturn Obamacare and asked why he would do that. The president said that “we’re signing a health care plan within two weeks.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]