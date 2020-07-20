Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton decried the commutation of Roger Stone by President Donald Trump as “a continuation of the cover-up” after she said the latter had clearly threatened to testify against the president if he ended having to serve his prison sentence.

Speaking on the inaugural edition of MSNBC’s new 7:00 p.m. program, The ReidOut, Clinton response’s came after host Joy Reid played the infamous clip of Trump asking Russia to find Clinton’s missing emails. Stone was convicted of the felonies of lying to Congress and witness tampering — as well as being fined $20,000 — and sentenced to three years in federal prison. But before being remanded to prison, he went on a media tour pleading his case publicly. Trump received vocal and bipartisan condemnation for commuting his longtime confidante’s sentence and for issuing a statement on the move that was full of lies.

“I want to give you a chance to respond to the fact that Donald Trump has now commuted the sentence of at least one of the people who were listening,” Reid said to Clinton. Russia was listening and so was Roger Stone. What do you think of the commutation of his sentence?”

“It’s clear that Stone threatened him privately and publicly of what he would say if he had to go to prison,” Clinton said. “This is a continuation of the cover-up, it’s an ongoing cover-up, that Trump and Stone are two of the major participants in to try to prevent us from knowing all of the details about what they actually did in 2016.”

“Some of it was very public, I mean, asking Russia in public, to interfere in American elections,” Clinton noted, “but some of it was clandestine, behind the scenes, sending messages… What he did was to use the awesome power of commutation as part of the pardon power of the president, to basically shut up Roger Stone.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

