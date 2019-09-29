Rudy Giuliani has been all over the place recently to the point where even Republicans would like him to stop.

Joe Biden‘s campaign has been saying in the past week the media shouldn’t be playing into the president’s Ukraine narrative. And now, per the Daily Beast, the Biden campaign has sent letters to execs and anchors at multiple major networks saying they should stop booking Giuliani:

“We are writing today with grave concern that you continue to book Rudy Giuliani on your air to spread false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump. While you often fact check his statements in real time during your discussions, that is no longer enough. By giving him your air time, you are allowing him to introduce increasingly unhinged, unfounded and desperate lies into the national conversation,” the letter from top aides Anita Dunn and Kate Bedingfield reads. “We write to demand that in service to the facts, you no longer book Rudy Giuliani, a surrogate for Donald Trump who has demonstrated that he will knowingly and willingly lie in order to advance his own narrative,” the letter continues.

Giuliani appeared on Fox News, CBS, and ABC today standing by his Ukraine work, getting combative with anchors, and saying that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was “aware” of his actions.

Giuliani dismissed the Biden camp letters as “the usual left wing censorship” in a statement to The Daily Beast.

Per Politico, the letters went out to execs and anchors at the top three cable networks, along with ABC, NBC, and CBS:

Letter went out to executives and hosts at ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN, and Fox News. — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) September 29, 2019

