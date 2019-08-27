Kate Bedingfield, the communications director for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, defended the former vice president’s recent series of verbal gaffes and misstatements by saying that they are “part of his charm.”

Bedingfield made the comment during a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC after host Andrea Mitchell questioned the flack about Biden, while speaking at a campaign stop in New Hampshire over the weekend, accidentally saying the town was in Vermont.

“So I know it’s just a mistake, but it’s Vermont and New Hampshire, he’s running in the New Hampshire primary. Does he have to be more careful to prove that he hasn’t lost his fastball?” Mitchell asked.

“I think the press has to be more careful about applying an unfair standard to Joe Biden than they’re applying to other candidates,” the Biden aide shot back. “If you listen to what the candidates say all day as they’re out campaigning, they’re out in front of cameras, they’re in front of people, they’re talking all day. Everybody’s going to slip up and misstate a name or a date or a location. It happens all the time.”

“What doesn’t happen is it doesn’t get the outsize attention that Joe Biden gets,” she continued.

While Bedingfield ascribed the negative media attention as just “part of being a front runner,” she insisted that voters do not view the gaffes the same way.

“People know who he is. They know this is a part of his charm. They understand that, you know, they’re getting it straight from him,” she added. “It’s not overly packaged. He’s always speaking from his heart. And sure, that means sometimes he’s going to misstate a couple of things. But frankly, so does every other candidate.”

After Bedingfield again insisted that other candidates make the same misstatements “almost every single day,” Mitchell replied, “We’re going to check that out.”

While speaking to reporters in Keene, New Hampshire on Saturday, Biden erroneously said of the town: “I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town. This is like a scenic, beautiful town. The mayor’s been a good guy. Everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot.”

The former vice president was also criticized after asking a crowd in in Hanover, New Hampshire on Friday about what would happen if “God forbid, Barack Obama had been assassinated.” In early August, Biden was speaking to a minority group in Iowa and insisted that “poor kids” can be as smart as “white kids,” a remark he was forced to apologize for.

These mistakes by Biden, who remains the Democratic 2020 frontrunner in most national polls, led President Donald Trump to accuse him of “not playing with a full deck” — a seeming reference to his mental capacity.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

