President Joe Biden made brief comments to reporters Friday railing against Georgia’s new voting law as an “atrocity.”

The president put out a statement earlier in the afternoon saying Georgia Republicans are engaging in “a blatant attack on the Constitution and good conscience.”

“This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century,” the statement reads. Biden calls for the passage of voting rights legislation being taken up in Congress and says, “I will take my case to the American people.”

When asked about the law by one reporter, Biden said, “It’s an atrocity.”

“If you want any indication that it has nothing to do with fairness, nothing to do with decency, they passed a law saying you can’t provide water to people standing in line while they’re waiting to vote?” the president continued. “You don’t need anything else to know that this is nothing but punitive, designed to keep people from voting. You can’t provide water for people about to vote. Give me a break.”

