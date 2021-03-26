comScore Elizabeth Warren Gets into Twitter War with Amazon

Elizabeth Warren and Amazon Feud on Twitter After Senator Takes Heat For ‘Trumpian’ Threat to Company

By Leia IdlibyMar 26th, 2021, 4:55 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is clashing with Amazon on Twitter — calling out the tech company for exploiting tax “loopholes” and heckling senators with “snotty tweets.”

The senator went as far as to claim that she wants to “break up Big Tech” so that Amazon could not “heckle” senators on the internet, a threat that sparked alarm and drew criticism.

The dispute comes as Democratic lawmakers, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), are calling out Amazon’s labor practices — as the company’s warehouse workers in Bessemer, AL are set to vote on whether to unionize, possibly making it the first Amazon union in the United States.

“Giant corporations like Amazon report huge profits to their shareholders – but they exploit loopholes and tax havens to pay close to nothing in taxes. That’s just not right – and it’s why I’ll be introducing a bill to make the most profitable companies pay a fair share,” wrote in a tweet alongside a video from Thursday’s Senate Finance Committee hearing.

Amazon was quick to respond, writing, “You make the tax laws @SenWarren ; we just follow them. If you don’t like the laws you’ve created, by all means, change them. Here are the facts: Amazon has paid billions of dollars in corporate taxes over the past few years alone.”

Warren shot back by noting that she “didn’t write the loopholes” the company exploits, adding, “your armies of lawyers and lobbyists did. But you bet I’ll fight to make you pay your fair share. And fight your union-busting. And fight to break up Big Tech so you’re not powerful enough to heckle senators with snotty tweets.”

That tweet drew the ire of Amazon — which called the statement “extraordinary and revealing,” condemning Warren for threatening to break up a company just so they could not criticize her.

The senator’s remark got her into a bit of hot water — as many on both sides of the aisle, as well as non-partisan observers, took issue with the implication that companies could be punished for disagreeing with politicians. Law Professor and author Jonathan Adler, for instance, called the tweet “positively Trumpian.”


