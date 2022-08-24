Biden Fires Back at Reporter Asking If Student Debt Relief Is ‘Fair,’ Points to Tax Breaks for the Wealthy: ‘Is That Fair?’

President Joe Biden announced he is canceling at least $10,000 in government-held student debt for every borrower making less than $125,000 a year, and also those borrowers who are married and jointly make less than $250,000 a year.

Biden delivered remarks from the White House, where he fielded a question about whether the relief is “unfair” to those who have repaid their student loan debt, as well as those who never took out student loans.

“Is this unfair to people who paid their student loans or chose not to take out loans?” a reporter asked as Biden walked away.

Biden stopped, turned around, and responded to the question with a question.

“Is it fair to people who, in fact, do not own multibillion-dollar businesses to see one of these guys getting all the tax breaks?” Biden shot back. “Is that fair? What do you think?”

Biden left the room without saying taking another question.

The move comes after a year-and-a-half of kicking the can down the road. As a presidential candidate, Biden campaigned on canceling at least $10,000 in student debt per borrower. As president, he has repeatedly paused the resumption of monthly repayments, which will now resume at the beginning of next year.

Conservatives have lashed out at the idea of student debt relief for years, and so their negative reactions to Biden’s announcement were expected.

“I don’t believe this is legal, but the president is trying to use taxpayers as a personal campaign slush fund and it’s wrong and I don’t believe he has a legal authority to do it,” Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) said on Fox Business Network on Wednesday.

The Republican added that Biden’s policy is “unfair.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

