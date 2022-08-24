Republican Rep. Accuses Biden of Using Taxpayers as ‘Personal Campaign Slush Fund’ with Student Debt Cancelation

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) promised Republicans will be putting up a “fight” against President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel a portion of students’ federal debt.

Biden’s plan includes $10,000 relief for most with college debt, as well as up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Some liberal activists have said this is not enough and college debt should be completely erased, while Republicans like Brady are up in arms and arguing Biden does not have the authority to push through the plan — a point Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) actually made in the past.

In an appearance on Fox Business on Wednesday, Brady claimed Biden is using taxpayers as a “campaign slush fund” with the plan.

“I don’t believe this is legal, but the president is trying to use taxpayers as a personal campaign slush fund and it’s wrong and I don’t believe he has a legal authority to do it,” Brady told host Neil Cavuto.

Brady argued the plan is “unfair,” citing a neighbor who worked three jobs, including as a detective, to make sure his daughter could get out of college debt free.

“I have a neighbor who is a detective, who’s worked three jobs as long as I’ve known him, including selling carpet, plus his wife worked to make sure that their daughter could go to a state college, a good quality college, and come out of their debt-free,” Brady said. “So now they have to pay taxes to pay off, after all that sacrifice over years, pay off the debt of someone else’s student loan.”

The Republican pushed this point further arguing that even paying off these portions of loans burdens working Americans with the debt of others.

“So under this scheme, you’ve got a single mom who will pay off the debt for a computer scientist. You have a plumber who will pay off the debt after physician assistants,” Brady said. “You have a janitor who will pay off the student debt of an IT architect or a psychologist. How is that fair in anyone’s world?”

Watch above via Fox Business

