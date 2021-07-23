Biden Hits GOP’s ‘Fear, Lies’ at Rally, Says It’s ‘Bizarre’ That Republicans Downplay January 6

President Joe Biden tore into Republicans at the conclusion of a speech at a rally in Arlington, Virginia on Friday.

Campaigning for Terry McAuliffe, who is seeking a second stint as governor after leaving office in 2018, Biden said, “The Republican Party today offers nothing but fear, lies, and broken promises.”

“Think about it,” he said. “Turn on the television every day and seeing the replay of what happened on January 6th, and saying, ‘I was told there were a lot of peaceful, wonderful people’?”

“It is bizarre,” he said. “We have to keep cutting through the Republican fog.”

A number of Republicans have downplayed or distorted what occurred at the Capitol on January 6, and that is a deadly riot perpetrated by people wanting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Former President Donald Trump said the attackers “love our country.” Rep. Andrew Clyde (GA) claimed that footage from that day could be mistaken for a “normal tourist visit.” Sen. Ron Johnson (WI) said the mob of people violently trying to over the republic “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me.”

Biden told the crowd in Arlington that the United States is “the most unique country in the history of the world.”

He then said that U.S. is the only country “based on the proposition that we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all women and men are created equal, endowed by their creator certain inalienable rights. Life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness. We’ve never met the test, but we’ve never walked away from it like the Republicans have. We have never walked away.”

Toward the end of his speech, Biden hit Republicans on voting rights, saying, “I’ve said time and again, no matter what, you can never stop the American people from voting, and they’re trying like hell.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

