Donald Trump, the self-styled law and order president, delivered an extensive defense of his supporters who violently ransacked the Capitol in January, beating police and forcing the evacuation of Congress during the certification of the 2020 election.

In an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday night, Trump complained that the rioters who attacked the Capitol are being prosecuted, while decrying Antifa and Black Lives Matter as violent and deadly groups.

“They don’t go after those people, but they go after people, I guess you would call them lean toward the right, and they wave American flags, in many cases, they are waving the American flag, and they love our country,” Trump said, notably leaving out the violent attacks and more than 100 police officers injured by his supporters. “And to those people, they are arresting them by the dozens, but they don’t go after Antifa, who kill people, by the way.”

Federal prosecutor Michael Sherwin, who until last week led the prosecution against the Capitol attackers told 60 Minutes the Justice Department has “over 400 criminal cases.”

Last week, police arrested and charged two men with assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick — who died after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — with bear spray.

“Some of them went in, and they are hugging and kissing the police and the guards, you know, they had great relationships,” Trump said. “And a lot of the people were waved in, and then they walked in and they walked out.”

