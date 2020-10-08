Former Vice President Joe Biden took a cautious approach as he responded to the news that President Donald Trump won’t participate in the next 2020 Presidential Debate.

The president told Fox Business he would not partake in the virtual town hall forum being set up by the Commission on Presidential Debates, which comes shortly after he was hospitalized from his infection by the coronavirus. Biden campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield reacted to Trump’s withdrawal by releasing a statement saying the ex-veep remains committed to the event.

Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together and building back better with Donald Trump’s failed leadership on the coronavirus that has thrown the strong economy he inherited into the worst downturn since the Great Depression.

When Biden spoke to reporters on Thursday, he did not seem so sure of what Trump might end up doing.

“We don’t know what the president’s gonna do. He changes his mind every second,” Biden said. “For me to comment on it now would be irresponsible. I’m going to follow the commission’s recommendation. If he goes off and he’s gonna have a rally, I don’t know what I’ll do.”

