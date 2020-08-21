Joe Biden said he would shut the country down to stop the spread of the coronavirus if that’s what scientists recommend.

Biden made the remarks in a new interview — his first post-convention joint interview with running mate Kamala Harris — Friday with ABC News.

David Muir asked, “If you’re sworn in come January and we have coronavirus and the flu combining — which many scientists have said is a real possibility — would you be prepared to shut this country down again?”

“I would be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives,” Biden responded. “Because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus. That is the fundamental flaw of this administration’s thinking to begin with. In order to keep the country running and moving and the economy growing and people employed, you have to fix the virus, you have to deal with the virus.”

“So if the scientists say ‘shut it down’?” Muir asked.

“I would shut it down,” Biden said. “I would listen to the scientists.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

