Biden Scoffs at Peter Doocy Asking How US Would Respond to Russian Chemical Attack: ‘You Gotta Be Silly’

President Joe Biden scoffed at Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Monday over how the United States would respond were Russia to launch a chemical attack in Ukraine.

“When you said a chemical weapon used by Russia would trigger a response in kind–” asked Doocy, referring to Biden’s threat last week at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

“It will trigger a significant response,” said Biden.

“What does that mean?” asked Doocy.

“I’m not going to tell you,” replied Biden. “Why would I tell you? You gotta be silly.”

Doocy also challenged Biden on what appeared to be a few gaffes during his trip to Europe.

These included calling for Putin to no longer be in power, that U.S. troops would be in Ukraine, and what would happen were there to be a Russian chemical attack in Ukraine.

On the first part, Biden clarified that he meant what he said, though he implied that there wouldn’t be U.S. intervention to enact regime change. On the second, he said he was referring to U.S. troops training Ukrainian soldiers in Poland, where Biden visited U.S. troops last week.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com