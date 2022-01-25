Biden Doesn’t Rule out Sanctioning Putin Personally

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he would be open to sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin personally if Russia invades Ukraine.

“Would you ever see yourself personally sanctioning him?” CNN’s chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins asked.

“Yes,” said Biden, standing inside a store in Washington, D.C.

Collins followed up and asked, “You would?”

“I would see that,” replied Biden.

Prior to Collins’ question, Biden said, “I made it clear early on to President Putin that were he were to move into Ukraine, that there’d be severe consequences, including significant economic sanctions as well as I feel obliged to beef up our presence, NATO presence, in on the eastern front, Poland, Romania, etc.

“But I see – I was watching one of you on television pointing out the fact … saying that this is all Putin. I don’t even think his people know for certain what he’s going to do.”

As many as 100,000 Russian troops have been stationed along the country’s border with Ukraine. Additional U.S. weaponry arrived in Ukraine this week. The United States has threatened a number of steps, including sanctions, were Russia to invade Ukraine – an invasion that seems more likely by the day, a possibility even Biden himself has acknowledged.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com