Pentagon Spox Announces 8,500 Troops Placed on ‘Heightened Alert’ to Aid NATO Amid Russian Tensions

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced that the U.S. is putting 8,500 troops on “heightened preparedness to deploy” to Europe amid tensions with Russia and threats of invasion into Ukraine.

Kirby held a press conference on Monday to emphasize that the U.S. is working with allies to monitor the escalating situation on the Ukrainian border. After speaking about the U.S.’s commitment to bolstering NATO forces in the region, Kirby said that to assist in preparations, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “has placed a range of units in the U.S. on a heightened preparedness to deploy, which increases our readiness to provide resources if NATO should activate the NATO Response Force (NRF), or if other situations develop.”

“All told, the number of forces that the secretary has placed on heightened alert comes up to about 8,500 personnel,” Kirby said. “We’ll continue to provide updates in coming days about these decisions. But specifically this will ensure that the United States and our commitment to the NRF has — is consistent with their readiness for rapid deployment again, if activated.”

Kirby went on to say there has been no final decision to deploy the troops yet, but if the NRF is activated, “the United States would be in a position to rapidly deploy additional brigade combat teams, logistics, medical, aviation, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, transportation and additional capabilities into Europe.”

“Again, no final decision has been made to deploy them,” Kirby said. “The secretary will continue to consult with the president and the United States will maintain close coordination with allies and partners as we review our force posture and make decisions regarding movement of forces into and within Europe.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com