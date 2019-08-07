In the wild world of cable news, little surprises us here at Mediaite these days. But we must admit, the sight of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio sitting across from Sean Hannity made us do a double take.

The surreal clash veered off in a predictable direction early on when de Blasio attacked Fox News. During a heated debate about immigration reform, de Blasio ripped the host — as well as Fox News — for using immigration as a red herring to distract from income inequality.

“Sean, this is why it’s such a charade!” de Blasio said. “What you are doing, and what your network does too often, is tries to distract people —”

“What charade?!” Hannity said.

“It is a charade!” The mayor shot back. “What you are doing, and what your network does too often, is tries to distract people —”

Hannity interjected.

“Oh, my network!” The host said. “By the way, there are people on my network who don’t like a single thing I say! What are you talking about!?”

“I agree you’re not a monolith,” de Blasio said. “But too much of the time what Fox and NewsCorp do is try and take people’s minds off the fact they are being screwed economically by the one percent.”

Hannity promised the mayor he would return to the subject of taxes.

“I’ll be watching,” the mayor said.

And so will we. We’ll have more from this marathon interview coming shortly.

Watch above, via Fox News.

