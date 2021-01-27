Bill Gates reacted in a new interview to some of the wild conspiracy theories that have gone around in the past year about him and Dr. Anthony Fauci during the pandemic.

“The presence of social media plus a pandemic is a combination that’s never been tried before, and nobody would have predicted that I and Dr. Fauci would be so prominent in really kind of evil theories about ‘did we create the pandemic?’ ‘are we trying to profit from it?’ and on and on. And so I’m very surprised by that. I hope it goes away,” Gates said in an interview with Reuters.

He talked about these “crazy conspiracy theories” with Reuters and even said, “We’re gonna have to get educated about this and understand… how does it change people’s behavior.”

Gates also had some words of praise for the Biden administration and said he’s encouraged by how Fauci “will not be suppressed.”

He even said of Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins (the director of the National Institutes of Health), “In terms of the epidemic, it sometimes felt like they were the only sane people in the U.S. government.”

You can watch above, via Reuters.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]