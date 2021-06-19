Bill Maher Says White People ‘Very Confused’ by Juneteenth Holiday: ‘Do We Barbecue? Is There a Mattress Sale?’

Bill Maher joked about the new federal holiday Juneteenth, signed into law on Thursday of this week by President Joe Biden.

Juneteenth marks the day that slaves in Galveston, Texas learned of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and has become a day to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States, and as a celebration of African-American culture. It is the first federal holiday passed since Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in 1983.

Maher’s take was by turns predictable and notable. “Being the very newest of our holidays, white people, I must say, are very confused. Do we barbecue? Is there a mattress sale? What is the right time to start drinking? 2!”

And the audience laughed.

