During his big Fox News interview Tuesday night, former Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale claimed that he was behind the scenes pushing for President Donald Trump to show more public empathy about the coronavirus crisis.

Parscale made it clear he’s still supportive of Trump, even backing up his legal fight and actually suggesting there’s a way the president could somehow end up winning the election again.

But after throwing shade at others on the campaign, Parscale was asked by Martha MacCallum about how the president could’ve won back some key voting groups that didn’t like his words and actions.

Parscale said he attributes that to “a decision on covid to go for opening the economy versus public empathy.”

“And I think a young family with a young child who were scared to take them back to school, wanted to see an empathetic president, and an empathetic Republican party — and I think that, and I said this multiple times, and he chose a different path,” Parscale said.

He said he and Trump “had a difference on this”:

“I thought we should have public empathy. I think people were scared. I walked around people and watched people walk around me… because I have a mask on and they don’t want covid. I can see waitresses standing a little farther from the table. People are scared. And I think if he would have been publicly empathetic, he would have won by a landslide. I think he could have leaned into it instead of run away from it.”

He said it was a serious “policy error” but still gave Trump credit for other things he did.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

