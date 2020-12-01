Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale spoke out in his first interview since the 2020 election about his abrupt demotion this past summer and what ultimately went wrong with President Donald Trump’s failed re-election effort.

Speaking with Fox News host Martha MacCallum in an exclusive, 30-minute interview, Parscale wasn’t shy about Monday morning quarterbacking the campaign’s faults after he was stripped of his responsibilities and returned to the job of digital director in July and then ultimately let go after a chaotic, police-involved incident at his home in September where his wife said he threatened suicide.

“I always had a lot of confidence in our plan. I think the president and Jared [Kushner] had a lot of confidence in the plan. It was unfortunate that we diverged from the plan right as it came down the stretch,” Parscale said.

“You said ‘We had a plan, me, the president, Jared and it was diverged from at the end,'” MacCallum reiterated. “You left finally first in the summer and then in September.”

“I was removed,” Parscale interjected, as MacCallum quickly followed up to ask how he felt about it.

“I was hurt. That was an obvious sign that I was hurt,” Parscalle acknowledged, before vaguely laying the blame for his removal at an unnamed “they” in the campaign. “I didn’t get a warning sign. No one asked me to change my plan, no one asked me to do anything different. I don’t know exactly why I was removed and all of a sudden we had to challenge the plan. I have a lot of thoughts of why I think that is, but they paused the plan. We eventually went back to it, but I’d had a lot of time to plan.”

But in his next breath, Parscale showed little compunction for dismissing the role of Trump’s final 2016 campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, in justifying why his counsel should’ve been given more weight and, implying that his demotion was a grave mistake.

“And ’16, people don’t like to admit it but I was a semi/quaisi campaign manager,” he claimed. “I never got to say that publicly before because I couldn’t. Jared was the real campaign manager. I was the one doing the day-to-day and we won. It really didn’t make sense to me why in ’20 they had to …”

“You’re talking about 2016?” MacCallum clarified.

“2016, I’m saying, I never got to say what I really did, I never got to say I was the semi/quaisi campaign manager. Everybody got to say, ‘Oh, Brad didn’t have the experience,’ but I’d already won an election.”

“But Kellyanne was the campaign manager, no?” the Fox host noted.

“Eh, yeah, I think that was her title,” Parscale shot back, clearly implying that she wasn’t really living up to the job. “But I think the people running the day-to-day operation were Jared and I. And I think that it didn’t think it made sense to why you would pull that team away if you are getting close in 2020.”

“You said you had ‘a plan,’ but articulate it,” MacCallum pressed.

“That will take a book to articulate the whole plan,” Parscale demurred. “I knew in my plan, we tried to make this a choice election and not a referendum and I think that was one of the biggest disputes in the campaign. I knew it was a choice the president with Covid and you know the economy, the president with his policies versus Biden.”

“What was wrong with a plan from the point you left and [Bill] Stepien took over?” MacCallum said, pushing back again. “What changed, what was wrong?”

“I’m not going to put the blame on any one person. These were the people I hired, everybody that ended up running the campaign were my deputies,” Parscale noted. “But I think what occurred and I don’t know exactly why — and this is why I started to really have a hard time. I tried to stay, I try to stay on to keep the plan going.”

“But they paused. They paused and didn’t know my plan,” he added, before referencing the top-to-bottom strategic spending review that the campaign undertook not long after he was forced out the top job. “They didn’t know whether to execute it or not and started to diverge away from it. And they started to test it. Should we use data like this? Should we buy TV like this? Should we run this? Should we do this? Should we even work with the RNC, which I think were crucial mistakes and I can name the crucial mistakes. I don’t understand why. The president should have won by a lot more.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

