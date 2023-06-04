Chuck Todd is stepping down as host of Meet the Press, he announced at the end of his broadcast on Sunday.

After nine years as moderator of the venerable Sunday show, Todd announced he is stepping aside. He will continue with his broadcasts through the summer. After that, Kristen Welker will succeed him as the new moderator.

“It’s been an amazing nearly decade-long run,” Todd said.” I am really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade. I’ve loved so much of this job, helping to explain America to Washington and explain Washington to America.”

Todd will remain at NBC as chief political analyst.

“The key to the survival of any of these media entities, including here at Meet the Press, is for leaders to not overstay their welcome,” Todd said. “I’d rather leave a little bit too soon than stay a tad too long.”

In a tweet, Welker expressed her gratitude to Todd, and said she is “humbled and grateful” to succeed him.

“Chuck Todd has been a mentor and friend since my first day at NBC News,” Welker wrote. “I’ve learned so much from sitting with him at the anchor desk and simply experiencing his passion for politics. I’m humbled and grateful to take the baton and continue to build on the legacy of Meet the Press.”

.@chucktodd has been a mentor and friend since my first day at @NBCNews. I’ve learned so much from sitting with him at the anchor desk and simply experiencing his passion for politics. I'm humbled and grateful to take the baton and continue to build on the legacy of @MeetThePress — Kristen Welker (@kwelkernbc) June 4, 2023

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com