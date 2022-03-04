BREAKING: CNN to Stop Broadcasting in Russia, Will Continue to ‘Monitor the Situation’

CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine, according to a tweet from CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy.

Darcy tweeted that a CNN spokesperson has said that the cable network “will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward.”

New: A CNN spokesperson says that the network “will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward.” — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 4, 2022

Earlier Friday, the BBC announced that it would “temporarily suspend” the work of all of its news journalists in Russia, in response to new legislation that “appears to criminalise the process of independent journalism.”

Tim Davie, the BBC’s director-general, told The Guardian that Russia’s new law “leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess the full implications of this unwelcome development.” According to Davie, the BBC News service in Russian “will continue to operate from outside Russia.”

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. has made a similar decision to suspend reporting.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

