BREAKING: Fox News-Dominion Defamation Trial Delayed By Judge

The trial for Dominion Voting Systems’s $1.6 billion suit against Fox News has been postponed by a day, a Delaware judge announced Sunday night.

“The Court has decided to continue the start of the trial, including jury selection, until Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.,” Judge Eric Davis said. “I will make such an announcement tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 7E.”

The blockbuster trial, which was set to start on Monday, was delayed amid reporting that the cable news giant made a late push to settle the defamation case.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Fox, which has made attempts at a settlement before, was making a final push to avoid a weeks-long trial that could see its top hosts and leaders, including 92-year-old Rupert Murdoch, take the witness stand.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

