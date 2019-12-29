comScore
BREAKING: Multiple People Shot in Texas Church; Suspect Down

By Ken MeyerDec 29th, 2019, 1:39 pm

Emergency services were called to West Freeway Church of Christ, just outside of Fort Worth, TX, on Sunday in response to a shooting that took place during a service.

Two people have been reported dead after a shooter fired off a number of shots inside the church. WFAA reporter Jason Whitely and CNN have reported that a third person is in critical condition after the attack. It is currently unclear if the shooter is alive or dead.

Reports say that the situation began around 11:30 A.M. local time when churchgoers ducked under their seats after a gunman drew his weapon and shot two people in the auditorium. The gunman was then shot by another person inside the church.

The story is developing rapidly and we shall update with new information as it becomes available.

