Emergency services were called to West Freeway Church of Christ, just outside of Fort Worth, TX, on Sunday in response to a shooting that took place during a service.

Two people have been reported dead after a shooter fired off a number of shots inside the church. WFAA reporter Jason Whitely and CNN have reported that a third person is in critical condition after the attack. It is currently unclear if the shooter is alive or dead.

#BREAKING: Shooting inside of West Freeway Church of Christ in Fort Worth. Video shows a man enters the sanctuary with a rifle and fired three shots. Injuries unknown. Church security (armed members) subdued him. pic.twitter.com/dVXdgXBv4F — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) December 29, 2019

#BREAKING: Two dead and one in critical condition, according to Medstar (ambulance svc) after shooting this morning inside West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas — west of Fort Worth. — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) December 29, 2019

Reports say that the situation began around 11:30 A.M. local time when churchgoers ducked under their seats after a gunman drew his weapon and shot two people in the auditorium. The gunman was then shot by another person inside the church.

The story is developing rapidly and we shall update with new information as it becomes available.

