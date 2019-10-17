Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a press conference following their meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, announcing a temporary suspension of Turkey’s invasion of Syria.

Pence announced that Turkey and the United States have agreed to a 120-hour ceasefire in Syria. Pence said this will allow YPG and Kurdish forces to withdraw from 20 miles of the safe zone area. Pence said the administration was working to facilitate the safe withdrawal of Kurdish forces, that the arrangement will “allow for withdrawal of YPG forces from the safe zone,” and also that Turkey has promised to not engage in any military action against the community.

Pence also said the U.S. will not impose any new sanctions on Turkey, and once the ceasefire is in effect, the new sanctions will be lifted.

“Part of our understanding is that with the implementation of the cease-fire, the United States will not impose any further sanctions on Turkey,” Pence said.

President Donald Trump is celebrating the news on Twitter:

Great news out of Turkey. News Conference shortly with @VP and @SecPompeo. Thank you to @RTErdogan. Millions of lives will be saved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

This deal could NEVER have been made 3 days ago. There needed to be some “tough” love in order to get it done. Great for everybody. Proud of all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

This is a great day for civilization. I am proud of the United States for sticking by me in following a necessary, but somewhat unconventional, path. People have been trying to make this “Deal” for many years. Millions of lives will be saved. Congratulations to ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, however, is disputing the idea that the current arrangement is a “ceasefire,” saying its more like a temporary pause.

Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu just now: "We will suspend the Peace Spring operation for 120 hours for the PKK/YPG to withdraw. This is not a ceasefire." — Piotr Zalewski (@p_zalewski) October 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Turkish foreign minister says: "This is not a ceasefire." Mevlut Cavusoglu says Turkey "will pause the operation for 120 hours in order for the terrorists to leave" https://t.co/EcbCn1tStG — Ram Ramgopal (@RamCNN) October 17, 2019

This story is breaking and we shall provide more information as it comes in.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]