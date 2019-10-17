comScore

BREAKING: Pence Says U.S. and Turkey Have Agreed to a 5-Day Ceasefire in Syria

By Ken MeyerOct 17th, 2019, 1:52 pm

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a press conference following their meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, announcing a temporary suspension of Turkey’s invasion of Syria.

Pence announced that Turkey and the United States have agreed to a 120-hour ceasefire in Syria. Pence said this will allow YPG and Kurdish forces to withdraw from 20 miles of the safe zone area. Pence said the administration was working to facilitate the safe withdrawal of Kurdish forces, that the arrangement will “allow for withdrawal of YPG forces from the safe zone,” and also that Turkey has promised to not engage in any military action against the community.

Pence also said the U.S. will not impose any new sanctions on Turkey, and once the ceasefire is in effect, the new sanctions will be lifted.

“Part of our understanding is that with the implementation of the cease-fire, the United States will not impose any further sanctions on Turkey,” Pence said.

President Donald Trump is celebrating the news on Twitter:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, however, is disputing the idea that the current arrangement is a “ceasefire,” saying its more like a temporary pause.

This story is breaking and we shall provide more information as it comes in.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: