BREAKING: Police Say University of Idaho Murder Suspect Matched to DNA Found at Scene

Police in Moscow, Idaho released new details this afternoon on the arrest of a suspect Friday morning in the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry confirmed 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania and will be extradited to Idaho on charges of murder.

He said on Nov. 13, Kholberger stabbed victims Ethan Chapin, 20 Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21. Kholberger’s DNA allegedly matched material left at the scene.

It is unclear if the suspect knew the victims.

Fry thanked the media for helping:

I’m reminded how our Moscow communities, our families and the nation has been impacted by this daily. Finally, I do want to thank our media partners for the help. You kept this in the news, you helped us with tips, you kept things going and we truly appreciate that. You are the product of those 19,000 tips that we received, which is an impressive number.

Prosecutor Bill Thompson said the state will argue Kholberger is a graduate student at Washington State University in nearby Pullman, Washington. He had an initial court appearance in Pennsylvania Friday and is being held without bond.

“Once he gets here, he will have an initial appearance with our magistrate,” Thompson said. He cautioned reporters to follow the case in court.

“We are limited on what we’re allowed by the courts to say outside of the courtroom,” he said. “So please just work with us.”

Thompson urged the public to call the Moscow Police Department if they have nay information about Kholberger.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com