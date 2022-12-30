Ginni Thomas Told Jan. 6 Committee She Regrets ‘Tone’ of her Texts, Calls Trump Lawyer Part of ‘Thomas Clique’

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the January 6 congressional subcommittee that she regretted the “tone” of her post-2020 election texts.

The regret over “tone” was revealed on Friday when Thomas’s statements to the committee were released. In her statements, she said she regretted “all of these texts.” Thomas chalked up her fiery exchanges with Mark Meadows to it being an “emotional time.”

“It was an emotional time. I was probably just emoting, as I clearly was with Mark Meadows somewhat,” Thomas said.

A number of texts from Thomas spread far and wide during the House committee’s investigation into January 6. Among her messages, she told Meadows President Joe Biden was trying to pull off the “greatest Heist of our History” after he won the presidential election against Donald Trump.

According to Thomas, her husband was unaware of her texts with Meadows at the time.

Thomas made clear to the committee that she still believes the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, despite her regrets over the texts.

“I worried that there was fraud and irregularities that distorted the election but it wasn’t uncovered in a timely manner, so we have President Biden,” she said at one point.

Thomas also revealed a close relationship between her husband and Trump lawyer John Eastman. Eastman gained attention for claiming Mike Pence could refuse to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, a claim numerous politicians and lawyers have balked at.

In her interview, Thomas referred to Eastman as part of the “Thomas clique” that hangs out at social events. In texts, Thomas said she was “disgusted” with Pence after the election. She claimed, however, that this was a frustration with Pence not talking about election fraud enough.

“I was frustrated that I thought Vice President Pence might concede earlier than what President Trump was inclined to do, and I wanted to hear Vice President Pence talk more about the fraud and irregularities in certain states that I thought was still lingering,” she said.

As the committee asked Thomas about her conservative political work through various groups, she admitted she regretted her texts after the election, labeling the language “imprudent.”

“I regret the tone and content of these texts … I really find my language imprudent,” she said.

Watch above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com