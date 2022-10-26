Bret Baier Asks Herschel Walker How He Can Reassure Voters Another Shoe Won’t Drop After Latest Allegations

Fox News anchor Bret Baier pressed GOP nominee for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, Herschel Walker, on new allegations he urged a second woman to have an abortion during an interview on Wednesday.

Baier noted that this second allegation was presented by lawyer Gloria Allred who “came forward with this client.” Walker made headlines earlier in the month after a former girlfriend said Walker paid for an abortion and later revealed she had a child with the GOP candidate running on a strictly anti-abortion platform.

“You’re saying you don’t know this person?” Baier asked.

“What I’m saying and this is a lie and I’ve said it once and I’ve moved on in my campaign and moved on because we’re worried about what the Georgia people are talking about. They’re talking about this inflation. They’re talking about crime. They’re talking about men in women’s sports. They’re talking about this border,” Walker replied, adding:

And right now, after the terrible showing that, Senator Warnock did at the debate they are desperate right now. And I’ve said this is a lie, I’ve moved on and they want me to play these guessing games and all this. But I’m not I’m not into that. I’m into winning this great seat back for the great people of Georgia, because that’s what this is about.

“I hear you. I hear your answer. I’m not going to belabor this, but I’m going to play this sound bite from the press conference today, and then I’m going to ask you a question on the other side,” Baier said introducing a clip from the accuser:

He has publicly taken the position that he is, quote, about life, end quote, and against abortion under any circumstances, when, in fact, he pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured that it occurred by driving me to the clinic and paying for it.

“They came forward with letters that they said were signed by you and a voicemail that they said was your voice calling from the Olympics in 1992. So last thing on this, I talked to a number of voters today, some of them. These accusations affected them, to be honest. They said they just weren’t sure and they didn’t know if another shoe was going to drop. What do you say to those voters?” Baier asked Walker.

“Well, what I say to those voters is, if you hesitant about voting for me? Think about what Joe Biden and Raphael one have done in less than two years. They’ve given you this high inflation. They’ve given you an open border to give you men in women’s sports, they given you crime on the street. So right now, they would do whatever they can and say whatever they can to win power back for this seat,” Walker replied, repeating his talking points.

“But not on my watch. They can try to lie. And I told everyone, this is a lie and it’s not a lie. I’m here to fight for the Georgia people and they know they’re scared right now because of his terrible showing, because he was supposed to show me up at the debate and he saw that he didn’t do it. And now they’re scared to death because right now they spent 60-something million dollars against me in that state, virtually tied or I’m ahead or he’s ahead by one,” Walker added.

“We should point out that we like we did with Stacey Abrams, offered Raphael Warnock the senator, time equal time with you. You have come on today, even on this day when these allegations have come out. And I’m not going to keep going down that road, because I’ve heard your answer now a number of times,” Baier continued, adding:

That is your closing argument, though, is it the bigger close that Republican control of the Senate is more important in Georgia than what likely you’re going to have to deal with in these allegations in the final days?

“Well, what I have to deal with, what the people are concerned about and what the people are concerned about is crime on the streets. Right now, rape is up in Atlanta over 200%. Homicide is up over 47%. Right now, we have an open border that they seem to not care about. And, you know, the vice president said the border’s secured right now. Inflation is off the hook. And right now we got a military bringing pronouns in our military,” Walker replied staying on message.

“He’s calling our men and women thugs and bullies, our police officers. And the morale is down. Recruitment is down. I’m about solving problems, not coming up with excuses. It seems like that’s what they’re doing,” he concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com