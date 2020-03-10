New York Times columnist Bret Stephens blasted President Donald Trump on MSNBC’s MTP Daily with anchor Katy Tur Tuesday afternoon, billing the novel coronavirus as the commander-in-chief’s “Chernobyl” which he “can’t lie and spin your way through.”

The columnist began the segment by stating, “When coronavirus broke out in China, people said this is China’s Chernobyl. It’s actually Donald Trump’s Chernobyl.”

“There are some things you can’t lie and spin your way through, above all, something like a virus this is out of control – just as the Soviet government couldn’t lie its way through atomic particles going through the air in Ukraine 35 years ago.”

Tur then followed up with a question regarding people who are viewing the deadly virus as fake news.

“How do you make that argument to people who refuse to believe it’s a problem,” Tur asked, referring to Trump supporters who are dismissing the virus which is gaining a foothold across the country.

Stephens fired back, “That’s going to be fake news until it happens to someone in their neighborhood.”

“That’s how long that fantasy lasts, and this is beyond the area of just having a president make stuff up,” Stephens stated.

The New York Times columnist continued to rip Trump stating the president will not be able to treat the virus as if it is another real estate deal that he can BS his way through.

“Having a president who treats this as another kind of real estate deal where he can kind of BS his way through it isn’t going to work. I think this is probably not only the biggest test of Trump’s presidency, but it’s actually the way in which his entire presidency is exposed for the fraud that it is,” Stephens concluded.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

