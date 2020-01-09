Brian Kilmeade returned to his role of occasional political iconoclast Thursday morning as he presented a dissenting opinion critical of President Donald Trump’s national address Wednesday morning. At issue was the President’s blaming Iran’s recent missile strike on a U.S. military base in neighboring Iraq on the previous administration, namely the Iran Nuclear Deal which saw $150 billion returned to Iran in exchange for facility inspections, among other things.

“I don’t love bringing up the previous administration. Just I didn’t like when President Obama brought up President Bush,” Kilmeade offered. When Steve Doocy pushed back with “but it’s true,” Kilmeade asked “how do you know?” before explaining his feelings on the “dumb war.” Kilmeade then said, “You have got to bring people together as the president and continue to take shots at President Obama three and a half years later doesn’t make any sense.”

Immediately following the Iran strike against the U.S. Military base, which was in retaliation to a U.S. drone attack that killed Iranian Major General Qasam Soleimani, Trump surrogates were quick to lay the blame at the feet of former President Barack Obama. In fact, Obama was mentioned by name 14 times on Wednesday’s episode of Fox & Friends, presented in the context of blame.

Since the very pro-Trump opinion show Fox & Friends is known to be the president’s favorite cable program, it should come as no surprise that this was a talking point that made it into his White House address. Trump said:

“Iran’s hostilities substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2013, and they were given $150 billion, not to mention $1.8 billion in cash. Instead of saying thank you to the United States, they chanted ‘Death to America.’ In fact, they chanted ‘Death to America’ the day the agreement was signed. Then Iran went on a terror spree, funded by the money from the deal, and created hell in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Iraq. The missiles fired last night at us and our allies were paid for with the funds made available by the last administration.”

Doocy continued to explain to his co-host that, in the most simple of terms, since the U.S. gave Iran $150 billion, it only stands to reason that the missiles were somehow funded by some of that money.

Kilmeade demurred before noting that this isn’t all on Obama. “We all know that 40 years of failed policies,” he said, adding “you could easily say the Iranian deal was not something we are in favor if. This is where we are at right now as opposed to getting everybody back into their corners to fight it out.”

