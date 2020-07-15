Brian Williams Roasts Ivanka’s ‘Find Something New’ Push: ‘The Be Best Campaign Has a Baby Sister!’

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams roasted Ivanka Trump’s new public service campaign, “Find Something New,” on Tuesday night’s The 11th Hour — joking that Melania Trump’s “‘Be Best’ campaign has a baby sister!”

Trump’s campaign encourages the nearly 50 million people who have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic to “find something new” to do.

Williams sarcastically said that when you think of the Trump family, you think about public service, adding “that’s where Ivanka comes in.” The host played her new campaign ad, which shows people who have lost their jobs finding new success by switching careers, and even finding new opportunities in medicine or technology — two very hard fields to enter on a whim.

“Find something new, maybe even in the tech space,” Williams quipped. “The reaction hasn’t been kind,” he added before reading tweets posted by “the brilliant American novelist Colson Whitehead.”

Whitehead sarcastically suggested finding new opportunities in “operating mobile morgue units” or “holding a dying person’s tablet as they deliver a remote farewell to loved ones.” The two time Pulitzer Prize-winning author added that the pandemic shouldn’t be thought of as “a policy failure with a body count” but instead as a “chance to build a new brand digging mass graves.”

“Exciting new opportunities in…operating mobile morgue units. Turn the page on your unfulfilling career by…holding a dying person’s tablet as they deliver a remote farewell to loved ones. It’s a whole new world…” https://t.co/iXOgw82JhS — colson whitehead (@colsonwhitehead) July 14, 2020

“Don’t think of it as a policy failure with a body count, seize upon it as a chance to build a new brand digging mass graves. The long-term effects of infection are unknown – have you considered the growing field of chronic care management? It’s a whole new world…” https://t.co/yrIqaIAexd — colson whitehead (@colsonwhitehead) July 14, 2020

Ivanka had already faced backlash this week for posing with a can of Goya beans in an awkward photo posted to Twitter with the caption, “If it’s Goya, it has to be good. Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno.”

