Brit Hume: Trump Has Not Been a Unifying President, But He Gave a Unifying SOTU Address

Fox News Channel’s Brit Hume had high praise for President Trump‘s State of the Union address on Thursday, lauding the unifying nature and effectiveness he saw in both the speech and delivery. He suggested that unlike many SOTUs, this one might leave a lasting impression.

“It was, to me, quite a striking speech,” said Hume to begin his review.

“I’ve never been of the view that the State of the Union addresses last in the public consciousness for very long, but people may remember this one.” he said. “I think it was the most effective use of the guests in the gallery that I have ever seen, especially toward the end when it became so emotional, and was kind of a unifying moment, because these were things that were being cheered and applauded that really no one could be against.”

“The speech looked to me as if it were designed to make it as difficult as possible, even for his opponents not to applaud him him,” he said. “In some instances, they did, and as you all noted earlier, when he said, there will never be a socialist country, even Pelosi and Schumer had to cheer that, which must have been bad news for the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezes and the Bernie Sanders of the world.”

“So I think the president had a pretty good night,” he said. “I think probably did himself as much good as you could with a speech.”

Anchor Bret Baier discussed the way critics will react, and observed it was a “big moment” and returned to Hume for reply.

Hume said it remains to be seen how it will last, but that the speech writers had done a good job making it mostly non-partisan. It “had a unifying theme to it, and certainly had unifying limits within it,’ said Hume.

“He has not been a unifying figure as president, but he reached for a unifying message tonight, and to a great extent, I think he had one,” Hume concluded.

