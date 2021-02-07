During the second half of the Super Bowl of Sunday night, Bruce Springsteen made an appearance in Jeep’s ad promoting political unity.

“There’s a chapel in Kansas. Standing on the exact center of the lower forty-eight. It never closes. All are more than welcome. To come meet here, in the middle,” Springsteen began, with video playing that panned a small town in Kansas.

“It’s no secret. The middle has been a hard place to get to lately. Between red and blue. Between servant and citizen. Between our freedom and our fear. Now, fear has never been the best of who we are. And as for freedom, it’s not the property of just the fortunate few; it belongs to us all. Whoever you are, wherever you’re from. It’s what connects us. And we need that connection.”

“We need the middle,” he added.

“We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground. So we can get there. We can make it to the mountaintop, through the desert, and we will cross this divide. Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there’s hope on the road…up ahead,” Springsteen concluded, which was followed by soft music.

At the end of the video, the final tribute stated: “To the ReUnited States of America.”

Twitter was split on the ad from the singer. Some criticized the attempt at unity:

Oh fuck off, Jeep. — Mary (@MaryNumair) February 8, 2021

Ok I know I just said this but that Bruce Springsteen jeep commercial was the biggest pile of both sides bullshit I’ve ever seen what the fuck https://t.co/WAQVgw6t0I — Christine Sydelko (@csydelko) February 8, 2021

Yes, they said 9/11 was fake and all those school shootings were fake and that storming the Capitol wasn’t a big deal, but I think it’s time we all came together and agreed that Jeep. Jeep good. Buy Jeep. — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) February 8, 2021

Hey @Jeep, where was this hilariously maudlin “let’s all come together and find common ground” tripe when leftists were calling the Republican President a Nazi for four straight years and burning down cities for an entire summer? — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 8, 2021

Jeep paid like $10M for that ‘both sides’ nonsense — Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) February 8, 2021

LMAO get Jeep the hell out of here dog — Michael Sykes, II (@MikeDSykes) February 8, 2021

jeep can gtfoh with that commercial. — Jasmyn Wimbish (@JasmynWimbish) February 8, 2021

Did any major corporations air Super Bowl ads trying to get leftists to treat Trump as legitimate in 2016? No? Then Jeep can shove its unity. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) February 8, 2021

Others, however, lauded the ad:

And just like that Jeep with the best commercial of the night — Maleki Harris (@maleki20) February 8, 2021

Bruce. Jeep. Awesome. — Eddie White (@eddiewhite3) February 8, 2021

Yo that was the best, most important commercial of the night. Easily. And it was… Jeep? — Matthew Tynan (@Matthew_Tynan) February 8, 2021

Reunited States of America #jeep @springsteen

We needed that. Best of the night. — Scott Melville (@scottmmelville) February 8, 2021

Gotta say, this @Jeep ad wins the Super Bowl commercial sweepstakes for me, and it’s not really even close. Well done, @Stellantis Team. https://t.co/nNSKzh7PpC — Chris Paukert (@CPAutoScribe) February 8, 2021

Watch above via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]