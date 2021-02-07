comScore Bruce Springsteen Jeep Super Bowl Ad Promotes 'Reunited States' (VIDEO)

Bruce Springsteen Jeep Ad Promoting ‘Reunited States’ Divides America — Naturally

By Zachary PetrizzoFeb 7th, 2021, 10:13 pm

During the second half of the Super Bowl of Sunday night, Bruce Springsteen made an appearance in Jeep’s ad promoting political unity.

“There’s a chapel in Kansas. Standing on the exact center of the lower forty-eight. It never closes. All are more than welcome. To come meet here, in the middle,” Springsteen began, with video playing that panned a small town in Kansas.

“It’s no secret. The middle has been a hard place to get to lately. Between red and blue. Between servant and citizen. Between our freedom and our fear. Now, fear has never been the best of who we are. And as for freedom, it’s not the property of just the fortunate few; it belongs to us all. Whoever you are, wherever you’re from. It’s what connects us. And we need that connection.”

“We need the middle,” he added.

“We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground. So we can get there. We can make it to the mountaintop, through the desert, and we will cross this divide. Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there’s hope on the road…up ahead,” Springsteen concluded, which was followed by soft music.

At the end of the video, the final tribute stated: “To the ReUnited States of America.”

Twitter was split on the ad from the singer. Some criticized the attempt at unity:

Others, however, lauded the ad:

Watch above via CBS.

