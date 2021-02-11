Brutal Impeachment Footage Shows ‘Trump Mob’ Hurling Abuse at Cops: ‘So Much for Backing the Blue’

Impeachment manager Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) presented stunning footage — which showed insurrectionists verbally abusing Capitol police officers, during Thursday’s trial — and condemned Republicans for abandoning their pledge to “back the blue.”

Cicilline honored Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 attack, also noting that many other officers were victims of physical and verbal abuse as they protected the Capitol building.

The representative then read a statement from Capitol Police Union Chairman Gus Papathanasiou, which said, “I have officers who were not issued helmets prior to the attack who have sustained brain injuries. One officer has two cracked ribs and two smashed spinal disks. One officer is going to lose his eye, and another was stabbed with a metal fence stake.”

“Of course the physical violence is not the only thing that will have a lasting effect on our brave sworn officers,” Cicilline continued after reading the statement. “Trump’s mob verbally denigrated their patriotism, questioned their loyalty and yelled racial slurs. They called them traitors, Nazis, un-American for protecting us. For example, in the next clip a rioter wearing a hunting jacket accosts a police officer.”

The representative then aired footage from the attack, showing mobs of Donald Trump supporters hurling insults at Capitol police officers and pledging to, “fight for Trump.”

“Are you an American? Act like you fucking are,” one rioter said to an officer. “You have no idea what the fuck you are doing,” said another.

Insurrectionists also told officers that they work for them, implying they couldn’t stop them from entering the building, and repeatedly called them “traitors.”

“So much more backing the blue,” Cicilline said in between the footage.

“They called law enforcement officers traitors,” he added later. “You have to wonder who are these rioters sworn to? To whom do they believe the police owe their loyalty? To the people? To the Constitution? To our democracy? Or to Donald Trump? Even those who were not outwardly injured — the mental health toll has been significant. Several Capitol police officers have reportedly threatened self harm in the days following the riot, and in one case, an officer voluntarily turned in her gun because she was afraid of what might happen.”

Cicilline went on to note that Black officers were met with racist slurs and vitriol, revealing that one officer questioned if he was even in America following the violent riot.

“Is this okay? If not, what are we going to do about it?” Cicilline asked. “These people matter. These people risked their lives for us. So I ask you respectfully to consider them — the police officers, the staff of this building — when you cast your vote. These people are in deep pain because they showed up here to serve, to serve the American people, to serve their government. To serve all of us. And I ask each of you when you cast your vote to remember them, and honor them, and act in service of them — as they deserve.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]