Candace Owens Claims Children Are Not Being Taught Math Anymore

Candace Owens joined Laura Ingraham on Wednesday to deliver a bit of news that will make all current and future math-challenged American students rejoice: math is no longer taught in American schools.

Oh, and engineering too.

“The left right now, is segregationist,” said Owens during a Fox News segment on Critical Race Theory. “We need to start saying that all over again.”

She said the left is “obsessed with race” and that “they want your children to know they are either oppressed or privileged.”

“Can you imagine,” asked Owens, “What it’s like for me, who has a biracial child who is being told that your child is going to be literally taught in the school systems that they are either half oppressed or have privileged? There’s no space for these people.”

Then, Owens broke the most stunning math-related news since 2019, when it was announced that the decades-old Sensitivity Conjecture problem had finally been cracked:

Everybody cares about their children. They understand what’s going on. This, “pick your gender,” the transgender that is going on, and most importantly and most potently, telling children that they need to see race everywhere. At the same time you are not telling them to focus on hard academics. We’re not teaching engineering and math anymore. We’re teaching Critical Race Theory. That is the most important element, and that is because what they want to do is water down the education system to produce dumber kids because dumber kids, you can almost guarantee they’re going to become servants to the government. They will end up on welfare because they have no practical skills.

Watch math’s death notice above via Fox News.

