Candace Owens Likens Efforts to Encourage Kids to Get Vaccinated to Child Predators and the Hitler Youth

Candace Owens compared efforts to encourage child vaccinations to child predators and the Hitler Youth. Yes, really.

Earlier this week Pfizer released a PSA featuring young kids who were part of the clinical trials looking at vaccinations for kids 5 to 11. The ad calls the kids superheroes for standing up and being part of such an important process now that vaccines for younger kids are widely available.

Superheroes come in all sizes 🦸🏽‍♀️🦸🏻🦸🏿‍♂️🦸🏼‍♀️ Watch as real kids express thanks to their superheroes; the 5-11 year old #Covid19 vaccine clinical trial volunteers. We're incredibly grateful to the trial participants and their families 💙 #ScienceWillWin pic.twitter.com/A3I0ERr4TV — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) November 1, 2021

Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy reacted by saying she’s “sick of the propaganda.”

Campos-Duffy and Owens also hit New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for saying parents who get their kids vaccinated are eligible for $100 incentives.

Owens said these efforts should “make every parent extremely uncomfortable,” and compared such efforts to child predation.

There’s something about this that feels like a child predator approaching your child. Right? This is the stuff that you learn about when you say take your child — you’re going to a playground, if a stranger comes up to you and says, ‘Here’s some candy, you don’t listen to this, right?’ Because that’s not a good incentive. Adults should not be coming to you and trying to bribe you to do anything, especially when we’re talking about medical decisions that belong to the parents.

She went on to say there’s something “evil” and “sinister” about encouraging kids to get vaccinated, and actually compared it to “the Stalin youth programs” and the “Hitler youth programs.”

“Your child’s health is so fundamental,” Campos-Duffy agreed, “that anyone would step in and do commercials that are really geared at children is just unfathomable. When I look at the data, frankly, I look at a vaccine that doesn’t — to me personally as a parent — doesn’t seem medically necessary. Has not had long-term studies and, again, offering candy, offering days off from school. It’s just creepy.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

