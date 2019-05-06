CBS has confirmed a massive shake-up to their news operation, stating that Norah O’Donnell and will be moving off of CBS This Morning to assume new roles within the network.

In a series of tweets and a televised announcement at the top of the hour, CBS announced that O’Donnell will become the new anchor and managing editor of CBS Evening News while John Dickerson will become a correspondent for 60 Minutes.

“I think about the legacy and history of CBS News and it’s incredibly humbling to accept this position,” O’Donnell said of the news. “I’m going to give this everything I’ve got, and at CBS News, I don’t stand on the shoulders of my colleagues, they carry me on their backs. This is a great moment.”

Gayle King will remain in her morning slot with new co-hosts Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil. It is not clear what will happen with current CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor, but CBS News President Susan Zirinsky says the network is looking for ways to keep him on board.

“We are grateful to Jeff Glor for his award-winning work and his commitment to both his colleagues and to our viewers,” Zirinsky says. “As we transition the Evening News to Washington, we are discussing opportunities for Jeff to remain with CBS News and continue providing the same substantive, trusted reporting that he has been offering for the past 12 years.”

