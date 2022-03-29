CBS News Under Fire For Hiring Former Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney

By Aidan McLaughlinMar 29th, 2022
 

Mick Mulvaney Oped Donald Trump Wall Street Journal

CBS News is under fire for hiring Mick Mulvaney, the former congressman, and Trump administration official, as a contributor.

CBS said in a Tuesday statement that Mulvaney “will contribute political analysis across the Network’s broadcasts and platforms.”

“Mulvaney previously held prominent roles under the Trump administration, including director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), acting White House chief of staff, and U.S. Special Envoy for Northern Ireland,” the statement said. “Previously, Mulvaney served in the U.S. House of Representatives as a congressman representing South Carolina’s 5th district.”

Mulvaney made his first appearance on CBS News Tuesday morning. On to discuss President Joe Biden’s tax plan, Mulvaney was introduced by anchor Anne-Marie Green only as “a former Office of Management and Budget director.”

The hire quickly drew outrage from journalists and pundits. Many pointed out Mulvaney’s role in downplaying the Covid-19 pandemic, his defending former President Donald Trump’s attempt to withhold military aid from Ukraine in exchange for dirt on the Biden family, and his bold claim in an op-ed before the 2020 election that Trump would gracefully concede if he lost.

“If He Loses, Trump Will Concede Gracefully,” Mulvaney wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed the day before the 2020 election. Trump would go on to mount an extensive propaganda campaign attacking the election — a campaign that ultimately convinced a majority of Republicans of the delusion the election was stolen and fueled the bloody riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

CBS News did not respond to a request for comment.

Mulvaney is not the first former Trump official to join the media so frequently attacked by Trump as “fake news.” The revolving door between the Trump White House and Fox News achieved legendary status during his presidency, but other networks have also snapped up former underlings of the 45th president.

Former Trump communications chief Alyssa Farah joined CNN as a political commentator — after performing a ritual disavowal of the former president — and is now trying out for a hosting seat on The View along with Stephanie Grisham.

Sara Isgur, who served as spokeswoman for Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions, joined CNN in 2019, prompting a similar outcry to the one currently meeting Mulvaney. She later left CNN for ABC News.

