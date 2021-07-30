CDC Director Clarifies ‘There Will Be No Federal Mandate’ After Vaccine Comments on Fox News

Appearing on Fox News’ Special Report on Friday, U.S. Centers for Disease Control director Rochelle Walensky was asked by anchor Bret Baier whether she supports “mandating a vaccine on a federal level.”

Baier had prefaced his question with a report that the Pentagon considers Covid-19 a national security threat and may require all military personnel to be vaccinated against the disease.

“I want to start there,” said Baier, turning to Walensky. “Are you for mandating a vaccine on a federal level?”‘

This is how the CDC director answered that question:

You know, that’s something that I think the administration is looking into. It’s something that I think we’re looking to see approval of from the vaccine. Overall, I think in general, I am all for more vaccination. But, you know, I have nothing further to say on that except that we’re looking into those policies. And, quite honestly, as people are doing that locally, those are individual local decisions as well.

Her answer to Baier got some attention, and Reuters sent out a news item headlined “Biden administration weighing federal mandate on COVID-19 vaccine – CDC director.”

One CNBC reporter tweeted out the same as well, leading to Walensky replying with a clarification:

.@BerkeleyJr To clarify: There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate. — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) July 30, 2021

During a press conference on Thursday, President Joe Biden said, “It’s still a question whether the federal government can mandate the whole country. I don’t know that yet.”

Later, the White House walked back the claim, saying, “That’s not an authority that we’re exploring at all.”

