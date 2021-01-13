Former Republican congressman Charlie Dent said Wednesday that Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), and Mo Brooks (R-AL) should lawyer up following the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

CNN was reporting on efforts to identify the organizers of the Trump event that ended in a siege on Congress last week. The segment focused on rally organizer Ali Alexander, who claimed that Biggs, Gosar and Brooks helped him set up the “Save America” event where the president and his allies spoke on January 6, shortly before the siege.

After CNN’s Drew Griffin outlined the connections between Alexander and the three congressman, Dent was asked for his reaction, and he responded that the three “are going to need to lawyer up very fast.”

They will likely have to be interviewed by Department of Justice officials or the FBI…No doubt they will be investigated by the Ethics Committee and they could be sanctioned for bringing discredit upon the House and various other charges. I think they’re going to be under tremendous pressure to resign, quite frankly. I think that’s where this is going. If they in any way were part of a conspiracy to assist this mob that really attempted to undermine the Constitutional order and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, this is a mortal crime against the republic that has been committed. I think these three members are real anxious right now.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]