Talking Points U.S.A. founder Charlie Kirk got confronted with some old comments at a recent forum and branded the quote fake news. But his remarks turned out to be very real.

Speaking at an event in New Hampshire with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Oct. 24, a questioner asked Kirk about comments he’d made claiming he’d been passed over for admission to West Point in favor of someone he deemed less qualified.

“You said that you applied to West Point but they ‘gave your place to an applicant of a different gender and persuasion,'” the questioner said. “‘I know the test scores, I knew the qualifications. [They] were less qualified.'”

“I never said that,” Kirk said. “That’s fake news. Thanks for being here tonight. Never said that. Thanks for being here.”

Kirk’s denial was met with loud applause among the largely-friendly crowd. Only, it turned out not to be true.

A 2015 video (flagged by Jordan Uhl) reveals that Kirk made that very claim.

“I eventually lost my spot out to a far less-qualified applicant in my district that was of a different gender and a different persuasion,” Kirk said. “You can take it any way you want. But I knew the test scores, I knew the qualifications, and I got the short end of the stick.”

