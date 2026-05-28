Scott Bessent Rules Out Further Questions on $1.8 Billion Fund After Fielding Softball From MAGA Influencer

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that a softball from Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec was the only question he’d take on the $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund being operated by the Department of Justice while helming Thursday’s White House press briefing.

The fund was established as part of a settlement President Donald Trump reached with his own administration to the $10 billion lawsuit he brought against the IRS, and has raised eyebrows across the political spectrum.

On Thursday, Posobiec noted that there are a “lot of people talking about the IRS settlement and-, which has been rolled over now into this weaponization fund over at DOJ,” before asking for Bessent’s “comment on the decision process, as much you can tell how that settlement came to be, how it was rolled over to DOJ, and then the process for how for those funds now as it’s played out.”

Bessent replied:

Good. So, thank you for the question. This is going to be the only question I’ll take on this matter today. So there’s ongoing litigation, so it’d be inappropriate for me to comment. President Trump is a great American who has endured more than 10 years, 10 years of nonstop harassment and weaponization from federal and state government actors. A bad actor at the IRS leaked more than 400,000 tax returns, including the Trump family, all the employees, and that’s how we got here now. No American should be targeted for political reasons, and every citizen deserves fair treatment, full protection of the law. The Department of Justice represented Treasury and the IRS in this matter, and I’m going to have to refer any questions to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Blanche met with the Senate Republican caucus last week to defend the settlement in a fiery meeting that was described by sources with knowledge of it as a “sh*tshow.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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