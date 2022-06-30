Cheney Debate Opponent Rails Against ‘All the Major Internets’

During Thursday’s Republican primary debate in Wyoming, an opponent of Rep. Liz Cheney declared that “all the major internets” engage in election-related shenanigans.

State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, who with three others is hoping to unseat Cheney, called into question the integrity of the 2020 election and slammed the House Jan. 6 committee on which she serves.

Bouchard then turned to the major internets, which he suggested are engaged in shady practices:

What about, uh, uh, uh Facebook, uh, using the system to steer people? Uh, we know for a fact, all the major internets do that. We also know that there were ballot boxes placed by Mr. Zuckerberg. We know things that happened because of Covid balloting in several states, you know?

As everyone knows, “the internets” – often singularized as “the internet” – is a series of tubes.

Current polling indicates Harriet Hageman leading the GOP field to be the party’s nominee for Wyoming’s at-large congressional seat. Hageman is polling at 56% and Cheney at 26%. Just 12% of those polled chose Bouchard.

Last year, Bouchard admitted he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. The two married the following year in Florida, which back then permitted people of any age to marry with parental consent as long as a judge approved and pregnancy was involved.

“So, bottom line, it’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant,” he during a livestream on Facebook – a major internet. “You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com