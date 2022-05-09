‘Chicago Is Going to Be an Oasis’: Lori Lightfoot Promises City Will be Abortion ‘Safe Haven’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has promised that her city will be an abortion “safe haven,” should Roe v. Wade actually be overturned by the Supreme Court.

After announcing her “Justice for All Pledge” — which includes $500,000 in funds to help provide abortion access — Lightfoot, a Democrat, appeared on MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson Reports to further discuss her plans.

“Fundamentally, it reaffirms Chicago as a welcoming city, a city that doesn’t discriminate, and a city that’s going to stand with women,” she said of the pledge.

The mayor said the city would need to be an “oasis” in the midwest if Roe v. Wade is overturned and multiple states enforce “trigger laws” that would restrict abortion access or ban it altogether.

“Wisconsin, Missouri, potentially Michigan, Indiana. I think the list is long,” she said, “and Chicago is going to be an oasis in the midwest and we have to be ready.”

The initial $500,000 investment, Lightfoot added, is simply a “down payment” for the future, explaining more funds will be provided by the city.

“$500,000 is simply a down payment to help our frontline providers get over this immediate hurdle,” the mayor said. The funds would be directed towards things like lodging and transportation for those seeking to have an abortion within the city.

She also claimed Chicago has already been flooded with calls from women who somehow believe Roe v. Wade has already been overturned. Lightfoot said she expects an “explosion of new cases” from people traveling from other states, should Roe v. Wade actually be overturned as the recent leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court suggested.

Lightfoot echoed other criticisms lobbed at the Supreme Court since the leak too, saying Roe v. Wade being overturned would only be the beginning of headaches for the American people as any right involving privacy is at risk from the court.

“If you look at that draft opinion and you look at the briefs in support of the appellants, they’re going after every right that has been recognized that arises from a right of privacy,” she said. “Whether it’s a right to contraception, the right for same-sex marriage, interracial marriage.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com