Chris Christie Calls Out Trump’s Stolen Election Claims on Fox News: ‘Can’t Be Part of the Future’

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie continued the junket tour for his new book by going on Fox News and offering former President Donald Trump a dose of reality for his continued lies about the 2020 election.

Christie’s appearance on America’s Newsroom marks his latest attempt to promote Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden. Between all of his criticism for the Biden administration, Christie has drawn a great deal of media intrigue lately for making fun of Trump, suggesting that the Republican Party move on from Trump, and quit embracing conspiracy theories from the ex-president.

When asked about the state of his relationship with Trump, Christie once again spoke of how he told Trump he lost the 2020 election, and that his mass voter fraud claims remain unsubstantiated. He also warned that Trump’s obsession with “grievances and vendettas” bogs down the GOP’s attempts to focus on the future.

Good friends tell people the truth. I told Donald Trump the truth on Election Night and after Election Night the election was lost and you can’t say something was stolen unless you have the evidence to prove it. That’s the prosecutor in me. You can’t bring an indictment if you don’t have the evidence. He has never had the evidence for that.

From there, Bill Hemmer asked if Trump still has a future with the Republican Party.

“He can be if he wants to be,” Christie answered, but he insisted that that remains conditional.

“He has to talk about the future. If all you want to do is talk about 2020 and not present evidence to back it up — which he hasn’t done now for a year — you can’t be part of the future,” he continued. “The truth is we need to move forward and come together as Republicans to stop Joe Biden and the liberals.”

During his media tour, Christie has spoke about how he frantically tried to call Trump on January 6th while the ex-president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The former New Jersey governor told Fox that the last time he ever spoke to Trump was “around Christmas last year.”

It remains to be seen how Trump will react to all of the unflattering statements Christie has made about him since starting his book tour. Judging by how Trump last spoke about Christie though, and how Trump usually treats allies who turn against him, it’s unlikely he’ll let this go unanswered for long.

Watch above, via Fox News.

