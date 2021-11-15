Trump Buries His Former Comms Director in Lengthy Statement: I Heard She ‘Was Terrible on The View

Even by the standards of Donald Trump’s attacks on former staffers and allies who’ve turned against him, his latest statement about Alyssa Farah is a doozy.

Ever since the former president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol after being spurred on by his election lies, Farah has been trying to publicly reinvent herself from her days as Trump’s White House Communications Director. This has entailed her condemnation for Trump’s unsubstantiated claims, blaming him for the Capitol riot, and most recently, slamming her former colleagues refusing to comply with subpoenas from the January 6th committee.

Farah is still making the rounds in the news. A month ago, she was a guest co-host on The View, where she wound up getting interrogated about why she helped advance Trump’s agenda by taking a job in his administration. On Saturday, Farah said on CNN that she had a conversation with Trump before leaving the White House, and “he told me shortly after [the election] that he knew he lost.”

All of this seems to have gotten under Trump’s skin, because on Monday, he went full-throttle and released a statement that…well, just read it for yourself:

Heard that Alyssa Farah was terrible on The View – they could have asked the people who know her and saved a lot of time. She was a “backbencher” in the White House, and is now a nobody again. We put her out there to face the public as little as possible. It’s amazing how these people leave with respect and adoration for me and others in the White House, but as soon as CNN or other cameras get shoved in their face, or the losers from the The View ask a question, or money gets thrown at them, or someone writes a fake book, inglorious lightweights like Farah change so quickly. I watched this clown on television saying exactly what they wanted her to say and I watched the lies. Was she paid by low-ratings CNN? By the way, as soon as the Crime of the Century happened on November 3rd, I knew the Election was Rigged and Stolen, and never changed my view on that one bit. I did not go soft on the “Real” Big Lie, the Election Scam, and never will. Backbencher said I told her I lost the Election – never did. I virtually never even spoke to Farah (it’s like she didn’t even exist in the White House). Anybody who ever says that I thought the Election was legit, even for a moment, is wrong. All you have to do is look at the thousands of pages of documents and evidence-which continues to mount. When we told Alyssa to “hit the road,” she wrote a very nice letter stating that working for “Trump” was “the honor of a lifetime” and she was “deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer, and more secure.” Show the rest of the letter Alyssa, and explain why you wrote it!

Wow.

UPDATE: Farah, currently on her honeymoon, briefly reacted to Trump’s lengthy tirade.

I see I have honeymoon well wishes from my former boss! Too kind! 🙃 — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) November 15, 2021

