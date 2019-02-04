Chris Cuomo Lambastes Rick Santorum for Crying Fake News: ‘Don’t Say That BS on This Show’

Chris Cuomo blasted Rick Santorum on Monday night, telling him not to bring “that BS” on his show after Santorum cried “fake news.”

It all happened during a heated debate about Trump’s wall that included Santorum, Cuomo and Bakari Sellers.

“Let’s just be careful, gentlemen, especially on this show, one, everybody knows and they come after me for it, I believe the men and the women who are in charge of keeping us safe that physical barriers are helpful to them,” Cuomo said. “None has ever told me it is their top priority [the wall]. The president made it his and he’s handcuffed them to that priority.”

Santorum then tried to argue the president is willing to do “other things” and insisted Trump put a lot of things on the table but he’s just not getting “any cooperation.”

Sellers then countered that the only thing Trump is talking about when it comes to immigration reform is the wall.

“The irony in this is this is all the president is talking about when it comes to immigration reform,” Sellers argued. “And the complete irony of this is he is willing to shut down the government over the wall and guess who will not get paid? Border patrol agents.”

“This is fake news, Bakari, this is fake news,” Santorum cried.

Cuomo then said Santorum wasn’t being fair to the argument.

“Don’t say that BS on this show,” Cuomo told him. “You know that this is the opposite of fake news.”

“Yeah, I mean that’s absurd,” Sellers chimed in as the off the rails debate raged on.

Watch above, via CNN

