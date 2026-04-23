Fox Host Bluntly Draws Grim Conclusion From Recent Trump Polls: ‘People Are Not Confident That Our Government Is Competent’

Fox Business’ Stuart Varney concluded on Thursday that recent polls on President Donald Trump’s job performance show Americans are “not confident that our government is competent.”

At the top of Varney & Co., Varney previewed the show’s stories and offered a blunt analysis of Trump’s recent polling, including a Fox survey showing him with just 42% approval for his job performance.

“New polls show that people are not confident that our government is competent and the president’s approval rating 42%. He’s way behind on inflation, the economy and government spending,” Varney said.

The president has seen his approval numbers dipping amid the Iran war, a spike in gas prices, and continued concern about inflation.

An Associated Press-NORC poll released this week had the president at 33% approval and 67% disapproval. An NBC News survey also released this week had him standing at 37% approval and 63% disapproval.

For his segment, Varney focused on a Fox News poll which showed 56% do not believe the current administration is competent and effective in managing government. Another 43% said the administration is competent. The incompetent side has grown slightly, with 2025 showing 43% thought the administration was competent and 52% did not. In 2017, 44% believed the Trump administration was competent and 52% did not.

The survey was conducted April 17-20 among 1,000 registered voters and carries a margin of error of 3%.

On overall job performance, the poll found 58% disapprove of Trump while 42% approve. The only issue listed that the president has more than 50% approval on is border security.

Varney described the GOP as “in some disarray” based on the negative numbers.

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech chalked up the numbers to Republicans in Congress not focusing enough on tackling everyday concerns of working Americans. He pushed for Trump to “get these guys in line” before the midterm elections.

“The biggest problem for the GOP is, especially when it comes to the House of Representatives, they have not actually delivered anything when it comes to the American peoples’ priorities,” he said. “They’ve done the Big Beautiful Bill and basically just sat on their laurels after that. They’ve had so much in-fighting. They’ve had so many problems internally.

Watch above via Fox Business.

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