Chris Hayes Baffled by Sinema’s Positioning on Spending Bill: ‘I Don’t Know What Is Going On’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said Tuesday night he is baffled by Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s positioning on the big reconciliation bill.

This is a big week in Washington, between the bipartisan infrastructure package and the $3.5 trillion spending bill, but Sinema and Joe Manchin have expressed opposition to the latter. Both moderate Democrats were at the White House earlier Tuesday, but it doesn’t appear anything was resolved.

Hayes argued there’s a difference between Manchin’s approach and Sinema’s, and one of them is far more confusing.

“Say what you will about Senator Manchin,” he told viewers, “but he represents a state Donald Trump won by nearly 40 points in 2020, and he also has explicitly articulated the basis of his opposition to the current Biden agenda proposal.”

Hayes thinks Manchin is “dangerously, destructively wrong,” but he added “at least those are tangible demands.”

“When it comes to Senator Sinema, we don’t know exactly what her objections are,” he continued. “Not entirely clear she’s invested in advancing the agenda at all.”

I may not agree with Senator Manchin’s politics, but it does seem like he’s articulating things he wants and is trying to get to yes. Senator Sinema on the other hand has been spending her time basically alternating between a vineyard internship and getting checks from lobbyist groups.

Hayes even remarked to former Congresswoman Donna Edwards, “I don’t know what is going on with Sinema.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

